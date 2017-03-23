Update (3/23): The wait is finally over – Power Rangers: Legacy Wars is now out on Google Play! If you’re interested in giving it a shot, head to the Play Store link below for the download. The wait is finally over – Power Rangers: Legacy Wars is now out on Google Play! If you’re interested in giving it a shot, head to the Play Store link below for the download. Get it from Google Play

Original post (1/26): If you are a child of the 1990s, you likely watched one of the main incarnations of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers on TV. The show, featuring kids who turned into martial arts superheroes in colorful outfits, is getting a big budget movie revamp later this year, called simply Power Rangers. Today it was announced a mobile game based on this movie will be coming to Android and iOS, Power Rangers Legacy Wars.

The game is being developed by nWay, which has already released a teaser trailer. It shows very little, but it does confirm that Power Rangers Legacy Wars will be a multiplayer fighting game, and that certainly makes sense since the Power Rangers are all about kicking and punching out their wild alien enemies. The teaser trailer’s description also says that in addition to the version of the Power Rangers from the upcoming movie, it will also feature characters and enemies from various TV show versions.

Again, that’s all we know about Power Rangers Legacy Wars at this point, but the trailer does look like it could be a fun, if simple, game to pass the time with. It’s scheduled for release in March, around the time the movie hits theaters. You can even go to the game’s official web site and pre-register so you can get an alert when the game goes live in the Google Play Store.

Are you a fan of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers? Which version of the TV show is your personal favorite?