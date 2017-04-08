Pokémon Go may no longer be the massive phenomenon compared to when the mobile AR game launched in July 2016. However, developer Niantic Labs claims there are still a ton of people catching and training Pokémon creatures on their smartphones.

See also: Pokemon Go vs Clash Royale: which new game made more money in 2016?

In a blog post today, Niantic stated that the company was “inspired by the passion of the 65+ million people from around the world” that are still playing Pokémon Go each month. A recent report from The Wall Street Journal claimed that the free-to-play game is still generating as much as $30 million in monthly revenue. Add that all up, and that means Pokémon Go won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

Niantic also took some time to mention some of the awards that Pokémon Go has received since it launched. That includes winning the Best Mobile and Handheld Game of 2016 from the British Academy of Film, Television and Arts Game Awards earlier this week. Finally, the company revealed that it is working on some “all new cooperative social gameplay experiences” that could be released as an update to the game later this spring. Playing Pokémon Go in some kind of co-op mode with friends has been a highly requested feature, and hopefully Niantic will come through with something that may bring some new, and also some lapsed, players to the the game.

Are you still playing Pokémon Go and, if so, are you excited for the upcoming co-op features? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!