Plex has been making a ton of progress on the cord cutting front recently. Back in June, the service introduced the ability to watch and record live TV right from your Media Server, though it was only available for Android TV and iOS devices at launch.

Today, Plex Live TV is finally expanding to Android devices.

Plex Live TV enables users to record shows, movies, and sports and watch Live TV and now Android owners can enjoy direct from their devices. What’s more is that Live TV and DVR functionality is now out of Beta and can be accessed directly from within the Plex app. Android now also has the ability to record shows with Plex DVR – all you need is a supported digital antenna and a tuner to get started.

If this wasn’t awesome enough, Plex is also supporting the ability to time-travel (pause/play, rewind, and fast forward) through Live TV meaning no more waiting for commercials.

Roku, Fire TV, Smart TVs, and the Plex Web App will be receiving updates to bring new Live TV and DVR features across the line of Plex apps. It’s great to see Plex incorporate more features that allow those who want to cut the cord from the standard offerings not miss out on content and be able to take control of they consume media.