While having streaming video services like Netflix, Hulu and others have offered us a way to watch some of our favorite movies and TV shows when and where we want, you can’t record or store any of those videos once you leave the service. PlayOn has offered a way for people to record, store, and stream videos from Netflix and others for some time. This week, the company has launched the PlayOn Cloud app for Android, which offers a new way to handle those recordings.

Previously, PlayOn let subscribers to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and others record and store their videos on a Windows or Mac PC. PlayOn Cloud, which launched for iOS several months ago and is now available for Android, does away with the need for a PC to store those videos. Now they can be contained in a cloud server for streaming or download anywhere. You even have the option to automatically skip any commercials that might pop up in some recorded TV shows.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that, unlike other cloud storage services that charge by the gigabyte, PlayOn Cloud charges customers per video recording. The typical cost is $0.40 per video, although the company is offering customers a way to purchase credits for as low as $0.20 for a limited time. Also, the recordings stay on the PlayOn Cloud server for only 30 days, so if you want to keep them, you need to download the videos to a PC or other compatible storage device before that deadline arrives.

While there are certainly some limitations with this setup, PlayOn Cloud does offer a way for users to store, download and keep movies and TV shows from Netflix and other sources that might disappear from those services in the next month. If you are wondering if all this is even legal, PlayOn says current laws regarding DVRs are on its side.