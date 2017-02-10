While there are plenty of great things about the Google Play store, it’s certainly not perfect. Thankfully Google continues to refine the store slowly but surely, adding little features along the way that make our mobile lives just that little bit easier. Case in point, it seems Google is now making it easier to see when a game is on sale.

As you might already know, this isn’t exactly new to the Play Store, as this feature has been available for a while for movies, books, and music. Interestingly enough, the games that are marked on sale so far seem to be only of a Batman-themed nature. This includes a few LEGO Batman titles as well as Teeny Titans – Teen Titans Go!

Checking out other non-Batman-related titles that we know are on sale yields no similar sales tags just yet. This could likely have to do with the today’s arrival of the LEGO Batman Movie, though hopefully it comes to other games and apps in short order.

For those curious, these changes aren’t just for the Google Play app, but also seem to apply to the web listings via Chrome as well.