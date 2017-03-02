The fact that a BlackBerry with a physical keyboard and a Nokia 3310 were some of the highlights of MWC will make you question what year it is, but that is exactly the case at this 2017 edition of the show. However, the wave of nostalgia really hits home when you realize that you can once again play Snake! The great news is that you don’t need to pick up the revamped 3310 to be able to enjoy the game. Here’s how!

If you have any Android or iOS smartphone, you will be able to play the classic game as long as you have the Facebook Messenger app installed. Open the app and tap on the controller icon to launch the Facebook Games section. This section be also be hidden under the “More” tab on the app. You will see a list of games here, with Nokia Snake right at or close to the top. The steps remain the same if you are using Facebook Messenger on your desktop as well.

Keep in mind that Facebook Messenger Games and as a result, Nokia Snake, isn’t available in every country, with the list currently including Norway, Denmark, Switzerland, Sweden, Great Britain, Canada, United States, Japan, Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Latvia, Germany, Ireland, Belgium, New Zealand, France, Singapore, Finland, Hong Kong, Russian Federation, Estonia, Taiwan, Slovenia, Puerto Rico, Cyprus, Israel, Lithuania, Spain, and Italy.

Our smartphones are now capable of handling the most processor-intensive of games, and while that is amazing, you only have to watch the video above to see how much fun playing a comparatively simple game like Snake can be.

Have you played Snake yet? Let us know what your experience has been and do share your high scores as well! Stay tuned with Android Authority as we continue to bring you more fun coverage from MWC 2017.