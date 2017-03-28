In 1999, developer Black Isle Games and publisher Interplay released Planescape: Torment, a Dungeons & Dragons-based fantasy RPG. The game has since become a critically acclaimed cult classic of the genre. Today, developer Beamdog has announced plans to release Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition. This revamp of the game will be launched on April 11 for the PC, Mac and Linux, and for the first time on Android and iOS devices.

Beamdog has lots of experience with this kind of game. It previously released enhanced versions of Baldur’s Gate I and II, along with Icewind Dale, all of which used BioWare’s Infinity Engine, which is also the basis for Planescape: Torment. For this new release, Chris Avellone, the game’s original lead designer, worked with Beamdog to help them develop gameplay updates, bug fixes, and enhancements so it should work well on modern PCs and mobile devices.

Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition will include a revamped interface with support for 4K screens, along with some extra gameplay features like tab highlighting, area zooming, a combat log, quickloot, and others. It will also feature a remastered music score. There doesn’t appear to be any new content added to this game, so if you have played it before you won’t be getting any new campaign features, but it’s still nice that this kind of a hardcore RPG is making its way to Android.

The game will be released in the Google Play Store for the one-time only price of $9.99. What other great classic PC RPGs would you like to see ported to Android? Let us know in the comments!