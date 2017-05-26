Pixel photographers can share their work for a chance to be featured in Google’s art exhibit, the Meadow, which is open now in New York.

It’s open from 11AM to 8PM to the general public with free access and will run from now until June 4.

Google has an exciting exhibit going on right now on the iconic High Line in New York: The Meadow, as it’s called, is an “immersive digital installation” of discs resembling flowers, which “celebrates the creativity of Pixel photographers.” It’s open from 11AM to 8PM to the general public with free access and will run from now until June 4. The most exciting part, however, is that if you have photos taken with a Pixel smartphone, they could be featured in the exhibit!

Google

If you’re a Pixel photographer and have incredible images that you want to share with the world, simply tag your photos with #teampixel on Google+, and your work might be displayed on any of these discs. After all, Google seems extremely proud of the cameras found inside the Pixel smartphones, and they had, until very recently, the highest rated smartphone cameras on the DxOMark website.

Have you shared your photos with Google? Will you be checking out the Meadow art exhibit in New York? Let us know in the comments below!