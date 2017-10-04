Buyers of the newly revealed Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones will be able to upload as many “original quality” photos and videos as they can with the Google Photos app. That’s the good news. The somewhat bad news is that freebie will stop in the US at the end of 2020, or about three years and just over two months from now.

That deadline was quietly revealed as part of the fine print during Google’s hardware presentation today, and is also included in the Google Store listing for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. If you live in Canada, you get a little more time — the deadline for storing “original quality” photos and videos on the Google Photos cloud ends on January 15, 2021. While this is not confirmed, it does sound like all “original quality” photos and videos that are uploaded before those deadlines can remain available for free. After the deadline, it sounds like you will have to pay extra for uploading new images and clips.

If you decide to switch to the “high quality” setting for photos and videos, the free storage for Google Photos with the new Pixel 2 phones will keep going indefinitely. In fairness to Google, it’s likely that many (if not most) owners of the Pixel 2 will get themselves a future version of the Pixel that might continue this free “original quality” photo offer before this deadline runs out.