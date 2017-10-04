Buyers of the newly revealed Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones will be able to upload as many “original quality” photos and videos as they can with the Google Photos app. That’s the good news. The somewhat bad news is that freebie will stop in the US at the end of 2020, or about three years and just over two months from now.
If you decide to switch to the “high quality” setting for photos and videos, the free storage for Google Photos with the new Pixel 2 phones will keep going indefinitely. In fairness to Google, it’s likely that many (if not most) owners of the Pixel 2 will get themselves a future version of the Pixel that might continue this free “original quality” photo offer before this deadline runs out.