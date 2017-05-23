If your device is running Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow or above, you can now pimp it out with the latest Google O Pixel launcher. One of the contributors on the XDA Developers forum has recently posted the APK file, which you can install on your smartphone.

Before you download the file, make sure your device can install apps that aren’t listed on the Play Store. To do so, open up the Settings menu, tap on Security, and enable the “Unknown sources” option. Once that’s done, all you have to do is download the file and then tap on it in the notification shade to install the launcher on your device.

Keep in mind that some users are experiencing a few bugs or issues with the launcher. The app drawer that had a blue background for some reason in the initial version, but that was fixed with a second release .

The launcher is obviously free of charge, so you really have nothing to lose if you decide to try it out. To download the APK, simply click on the button below.

