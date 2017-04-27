One of the most well known home party games, Pictionary, is finally making the jump to mobile devices. Developer Etermax has released a version of the drawing game for Android and iOS, and the good news is that, like the original, you don’t need to be a great artist to play.

Etermax, which has previously released popular party games such as Trivia Crack, teamed up with Pictionary’s owners at Mattel to develop the mobile version. As with the classic game, the goal of Pictionary is for one person to draw an object, with the other player charged with guessing what word or phrase that drawing represents. For example, you might be asked to draw something that represents “hope”, and the other player or players have to guess that word based on your skills in drawing.

The mobile version will have thousands of words to choose from, in four different categories. It will also support a number of different languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian, German, Dutch, Turkish, and Russian. The mobile version has two modes of play; one is turn-based where one player faces off with an online friend, while the other mode is a more fast-paced real time experience, with two teams of two players each.

The game is free-to-play, with ads and in-app purchases. The drawing tools that you can use in the Pictionary game can be upgraded the more you play, as you gain access to things like a pencil, paintbrush, crayon, pen, highlighter, and eraser. The game even comes with a Feed section, where you can see how other players drew objects as inspiration for your work.

Have you played a version of Pictionary at home, and do you plan to try out the new mobile version? Let us know what you plan to do in the comments!