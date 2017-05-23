Google promised that support for PayPal in Android Pay would arrive “within the next few weeks” when it made the announcement back in April. It has been more than a few weeks, but better late than never as PayPal updated its app to support Google’s mobile payment service.

The process is relatively straightforward, but there are a few steps involved. When you open the PayPal app, tap the Settings icon on the top right corner. You then tap the Android Pay settings and this is where you link your account to Android Pay service. From here, you can set your in-store PIN number, select your “top-up” amount, and where you prefer to draw that amount from.

To PayPay’s credit, it is transparent about what happens behind the scenes. When you link your PayPal account to Android Pay, PayPal creates a Discover card to use in Google’s mobile payment service. This creates a small conundrum, since your ability to use PayPal through Android Pay at certain terminals will depend on whether they accept Discover cards.

Another thing to keep in mind is you are not limited to whatever you choose as your top-up amount. PayPay will automatically withdraw from your bank account to make up for any differences between your top-up amount and how much something costs.

The update should be live in the Play Store, though some folks have said they have not seen the option for Android Pay within the app’s settings, so it might be a bit until you see the update on your end.