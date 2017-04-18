After about a month of testing via an invite-only trial, Pandora Premium is now live for anyone to access. The new subscription tier for the Pandora streaming music and radio service will offer access to a library of songs, similar to other services like Apple Music and Spotify, but with some interesting additions as well.

Like those rival services, Pandora Premium will offer subscribers a way to access their own library of songs, albums, and artists. However, the service will also use machine learning to offer new suggestions to your playlists, based on your previous listening history. Users only have to play one or two songs from a playlist, and then they can tap on “Add Similar Songs”. Pandora Premium will automatically fill that playlist with even more songs based on the previous tunes on that list.

Listening to radio stations is still a part of Pandora Premium, and when you tap on the virtual “Thumbs up” on some of the songs you listen to on those stations, the service will also automatically create a playlist of those tunes that you liked. The service even promises to get rid of karaoke tracks, poor renditions of cover songs, and pet sounds so you can find the version of the song that you want to listen to the most. Like similar services, Pandora Premium also offers download support for offline listening, no ads, higher quality audio compared to its free service, and unlimited skips and replays.

Pandora Premium costs $9.99 a month, but you can access a trial of the service with a generous 60 days of free time. If you are already a member of the $4.99 a month Pandora Plus subscription tier, you can try out Pandora Premium free for six months. It will be interesting to see if the service’s machine learning features for making playlists will allow it to stand out from the already crowded marketplace of streaming music competitors.