The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones are officially the “new hotness” for fans of Google’s devices, and for Android fans in general. However, a year ago all the attention was being given to the first generation Pixel and Pixel XL phones. With the introduction of the next generation, Google has decided to give all of its original Pixel models a $100 price cut on its revamped Google Store site.

That means the cheapest Pixel, with 32 GB of storage, is now priced at $549 from Google while the same phone with 128 GB of storage is priced at $649. The 32 GB Pixel XL now costs $669, and a 128 GB Pixel XL is priced at $769. As of this writing, some of the models, including all of the 32 GB Pixel phones, are listed as out of stock.

That’s still not a huge price cut, considering that the original Pixel phones are now a year old. However, buyers will still be able to get guaranteed updates to not only Android 8.0 Oreo, but also for Android P, which will be out in the fall of 2018. As we reported earlier, the new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will now get three years of OS updates, which means they will be able to download Android P, Q and even R.

Do you think Google should keep the price of the original Pixel phones as they are now, or would you like them to go down even more? Let us know what you think in the comments!