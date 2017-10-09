We’ve been focusing a lot of our energy on the Pixel 2, Galaxy Note 8, and LG V30 as of late, but there are still a couple more flagship phones coming down the pipeline in 2017: Huawei’s Mate 10, which has been subject to plenty of leaks and rumors, and OnePlus’ next ‘T’ release, which has actually been kept well under wraps. Well, until today.

A new report from GizmoChina claims to have details on OnePlus’ next flagship phone, though I’m going to preface this article by saying they should be taken with a big grain of salt.

According to the leak, the OnePlus 5T release date is set for some time in November 2017. That would certainly make sense, as 2016’s OnePlus 3T was also unveiled in November.

We’re also expecting the OnePlus 5T to sport most of the same under-the-hood specs as the OnePlus 5, which was just unveiled earlier this year in June. If you can recall, the OnePlus 3 and 3T shared the same design and most of the same specs, save for the upgraded processor and battery capacity. But if this new report is to be believed, OnePlus is taking a much different approach to its annual ‘T’ release.

The report states that the OnePlus 5T will supposedly feature a 6.0-inch 2,160 x 1,080 resolution display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. If you can recall, the OnePlus 5 came with a 5.5-inch 1080p display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. That means, instead of only upgrading a few key under-the-hood specs from the OnePlus 5, the company will use an entirely different design and display in the 5T. We’d expect that change to come with the OnePlus 6, but definitely not the 5T.

We'd expect OnePlus to upgrade the display with the OnePlus 6, but definitely not the 5T

What makes us question this report even more is the supposed leaked render of the OnePlus 5T, which looks an awful lot like the leaked OPPO F5 render that showed up a few days ago. Not only are the two renders nearly identical, the reported 5T image is shown with OPPO’s software, not OxygenOS. I think it’s safe to say that this isn’t an accurate representation of what the 5T will look like.

Those are the only details that the report gave us about the OnePlus 5T, so perhaps we should use this time to speculate a little more about the upcoming OnePlus device.

Last year, the 3T featured the faster Snapdragon 821 chipset, which was a notable step up from the 820 found in the OnePlus 3. However, the go-to chipset from Qualcomm in 2017 has been the Snapdragon 835, which has powered just about every major flagship released in the US this year. Multiple sources say that Qualcomm has no plans to release a Snapdragon 836, which means OnePlus doesn’t have many options if it’s looking to include a faster processor in its 5T. But let’s be honest — do we even need a processor with more power than the Snapdragon 835 right now?

There’s also room for improvement on the battery front. The OnePlus 3 launched with a 3,000 mAh battery, which saw a big upgrade to 3,400 mAh in the 3T. The OnePlus 5 launched with a slightly smaller 3,300 cell, which could definitely be upgraded a few hundred milliampere hours.

What would you like to see in the OnePlus 5T? Upgraded battery? Camera improvements? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.