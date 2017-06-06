Given the success of the OnePlus 3 and 3T, it might not be entirely surprising to know that there is plenty of excitement that surrounds OnePlus’ 2017 flagship. Even though an official announcement is around the corner, it finally appears as though we can see what the phone looks like before the grand unveiling.

Based on the render below, courtesy of Android Police, it appears the phone will feature a dual-camera setup that has been one of the more consistent rumors up until now. If anything, the OnePlus 5 looks much like the iPhone 7 Plus in terms of styling, but most phones are aluminum slabs, anyway.

It’s also worth noting that this render looks much different than some of the other prototypes that have been floating around the internet – mainly in the camera department. Instead of the vertical, centered dual camera setup (as seen in this image), this new render features a horizontal camera setup tucked away in the top-left of the device’s back.

The render also tells us that OnePlus rounded off the sides of the phone, which should make the phone better to hold in the hand at the cost of it being somewhat slippery. Other observations of note include the matte black color, which might be standard instead of a limited edition option as it was with the OnePlus 3T, and the continued use of the mute switch.

Apart from those observations, however, there is not much else we can glean from the render. OnePlus has confirmed it will announce the OnePlus 5 on June 20, as well as the phone’s Snapdragon 835 processor, but almost everything else is unconfirmed. If rumors are correct, we should expect a beefy battery, more memory, and a higher price tag.