The rumors are indeed true: OnePlus has just confirmed it will hold a launch event for its next flagship handset, the OnePlus 5, two weeks from today on Tuesday, June 20. The online launch event will begin at noon Eastern time (9 a.m. Pacific time).

In addition to the online launch event, OnePlus has posted word it will hold several OnePlus 5 pop-up events in many major cities on June 20 and June 21. People who attend these events will be able to purchase and snag some of the first OnePlus 5 phones, along with some “exclusive swag”. One of the pop-up events will be held in New York City starting at 7 p.m on June 20, which will be attended by OnePlus CEO Carl Pei. Other events will be held June 21 in London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen and Helsinki. You can go to the OnePlus 5 launch teaser site for specific locations, dates, and times.

The company has already confirmed a few details about the OnePlus 5, including that it will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. There are also rumors that the phone will have a much higher price point compared to its predecessors. Are you looking forward to getting the final and official word on this new high-end phone? Let us know in the comments!