Thinking of getting yourself a OnePlus 3T? You better act quickly. The Chinese startup has taken to its forums to announce they are running out of OnePlus 3T stock in the UK and the rest of Europe. No more devices will be sold starting in June.

Don’t freak out just yet, though! OnePlus goes on to mention you should not worry about support. They promise there will be more updates coming to the OnePlus 3 and 3T in the future. This means the device isn’t exactly being killed, but we do believe OnePlus could be getting ready for their next big launch.

We have heard plenty of rumors and news about the OnePlus 5 (companies just love skipping numbers these days!), which we are expecting to see launched sometime this summer. This could be part of the transition.

Interested? Check out our full OnePlus 3T review to get all the details on the phone, then go to onepl.us/3T to sign up. Who is getting one?!