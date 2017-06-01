OnePlus has rolled out the latest OxygenOS open beta update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. The new software, version 17 for the OnePlus 3 and eight for the 3T, introduces several optimizations to the flagship phones, as well as some all-new features.

You can read the full list of these below, but a couple of the highlights include faster launch speeds for third-party apps (faster device operation rarely, if ever, goes down poorly in the community) and a new OnePlus Font setting where you can adjust the UI’s typeface.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus ambient display has been upgraded to version 2.0, bringing with it a feature called ‘lift up display.’ By default, it seems that Ambient display will now require a ‘double tap’ gesture to activate it, while ‘lift up display’ will turn the screen on when you lift the handset so you can check notifications. These measures has been implemented to prevent accidental waking up (and thus increased battery drain) when pulling the phone out of a pocket.

Here is the full list of improvements in Open Beta 17/8 direct from OnePlus:

New features: Ambient display 2.0 Lift up display Sharing functionality for Shot on OnePlus All new OnePlus Font (Available in English, Chinese, and Japanese only)

UI Improvements: Gallery v1.7 Recorder v1.6 Weather v1.7 File Manager v1.7 Other UI refinements

Optimizations: Enhanced launching speed of 3rd-party apps Optimized management of foreground and background processes

Other changes: Setup wizard adjusted to suit the style of Android 7.1 Refined contact import process from SIM card, now supports dual numbers and an email address Automatically add corresponding country codes when making calls during roaming Updated Android Security Patch level to 1st May 2017



If you want to install the update yourself, head over to the OnePlus forums here. Fans of OnePlus’ phones should definitely consider this: it’s not just about testing new features before other people, the OnePlus community is actually shaping these updates (to some extent) with their own feedback. If there’s a certain feature you want to see in OxygenOS, this is a good way to try and make it happen.