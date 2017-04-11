The OnePlus 3T has only been available in Gunmetal and Soft Gold so far, but for those looking for a darker, and far sleeker option, the company has now released a Midnight Black edition of the device that is bound to pique your interest. Here is the first look as we go hands on with the OnePlus 3T Midnight Black!

The Midnight Black edition retains the general design language of its standard counterparts, with the only difference really being the color. A lot has gone into providing this sleeker color variant though, with the new device built with a space-grade aluminum that comes with three dark coatings that are 14 microns thick. Each and every one of these phones goes through two sandblasting treatments with various sizes of metal sand to bring out the shine.

As mentioned, things remain mostly the same, and that includes the specifications. What you get is a 5.5-inch display with a Full HD resolution, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processing package backed by 6 GB of RAM, and large 3,400 mAh battery that is supported by the ultra-fast Dash Charge technology. While a smaller storage option is available with the other colors, the Midnight Black iteration comes with 128 GB of storage on board.

This black version of the device certainly looks and feels fantastic, so if you have been holding out on picking up the OnePlus 3T, here is another reason for you to do so now. The good news is that OnePlus has still kept the price of the device the same as its gray and gold counterparts.

However, when considering the complicated manufacturing process, it isn’t surprising that the Midnight Black OnePlus 3T is a limited edition smartphone, so you will definitely have to hurry if you are looking to get your hands on one.

