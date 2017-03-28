The OnePlus 3T was initially launched in two different colors. You were able to get your hands on either the Gunmetal or Soft Gold version of the device. About a week ago, the Chinese manufacturer announced that the popular smartphone will soon be available in another color called Midnight Black, which is now available.

Starting today, you can order the Midnight Black variant of the popular device on OnePlus’ website. It is only available with 128 GB of storage and will set you back the same as the other two color options. The smartphone retails for $479 in the US, €479 in Europe, and £439 in the UK.

As a refresher, the device sports a 5.5-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD resolution and is powered by the Snapdragon 821 chipset. It has 6 GB of RAM and comes equipped with two 16 MP cameras. A non-removable 3,400 mAh battery keeps the lights on and support Dash Charge technology, which will charge the device to 60 percent in just 30 minutes.

Other features worth mentioning are a metal body, a fast fingerprint scanner located on the front, and Android 7.0 Nougat with the company’s custom UI on top. If you want to learn more about the device, check out our review of the OnePlus 3T.

If you are thinking of getting the OnePlus 3T in the new Midnight Black color option, we suggest you move fast. This is a limited edition smartphone, which just might go out of stock soon. So it’s probably best to place your order sooner rather than later. To do so, visit the company’s website by clicking the button below.