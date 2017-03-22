Up until last week, the OnePlus 3T has only been available in Gunmetal and Soft Gold color options. That is, until OnePlus announced a new colette edition OnePlus 3T with a sleek, black finish. Unfortunately, the company only made 250 units of the handset, and only put it up for sale at the colette store in Paris. Obviously this made it pretty difficult to buy.

Luckily, OnePlus is now releasing a new limited edition Midnight Black OnePlus 3T for those who have been waiting for a darker version of the handset. The new color variant, which you can see in the images attached to this post, features space-grade aluminum with three dark coatings 14 microns thick and maintains the natural look and feel of metal. OnePlus also says each one of these phones goes through two sandblasting treatments with various sizes of metal sand to bring out that bright luster.

In case you were wondering, this is the same color as the colette edition 3T, minus the fancy colette branding.

Aside from the change in color, this is the same ol’ 3T we all know and love. It comes with a 5.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 821 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of on-board storage (no 64GB version available in Midnight Black), as well as a beefy 3,400mAh battery with Dash Charge technology.

OnePlus is teaming up with Hypebeast for an online pop-up sales event for this new Midnight Black edition, which starts at 4pm GMT/9am PST on Friday, March 24 at hbx.com. There will only be 250 units available for this pop-up sale, though. If you happen to live in North America or Europe and want to get your hands on one of these devices, they’ll be on sale at OnePlus.net for a limited time “at a later date”. The device will cost $479/€479/£439.

So, who’s interested in this new color option? Are you planning on picking one up?