For the last two years, OnePlus has been selling its devices exclusively on Amazon in India. That has now changed, as you’re also able to buy the OnePlus 3T on the company’s own online store. The price of the device remains the same, meaning you’ll have to dish out Rs. 29,999 for the 64GB model, while the 128GB version will set you back Rs. 34,999.

However, to kick off the launch of its online store in India, OnePlus is offering a free protective case to customers who order the 3T.

Additionally, OnePlus launched a contest with the help of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. Participants of the contest have to complete certain tasks every week to accumulate points that could help them win the main prize of 1 crore.

The OnePlus 3T has been selling quite well on the Indian market, mainly because of its great price-performance ratio. The device features a 5.5-inch 1080p display and is powered by the Snapdragon 821 chipset. It has 6GB of RAM and is equipped with two 16MP cameras (front and back), a 3,400mAh battery, and a front-mounted fingerprint sensor.

It can be yours in either the Gunmetal or Soft Gold color option. But keep in mind that the latter is only available for the 64GB version of the device. To get the device or enter the contest, click on a button below.