OnePlus has started to roll out the latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. The version number for the latest OTA update is 4.1.0 and it adds official support for Android 7.1.1 Nougat for both phones.

In addition to the Nougat update, Oxygen 4.1.0 has added the expanded screenshots feature to the OnePlus 3 and 3T. Owners of those phones can also expect to see improvements in a number of other areas, including taking pictures of moving objects with blur reduction, along with better video stability when recording. Some other improvements have been made to the phones’ Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Finally, the update includes the March 2017 Android security patches, along with some general, but unnamed, bug fixes.

In addition to the OxygenOS update, OnePlus is asking for feedback from its smartphone customers on the company’s UI and UX experiences. If you are an owner of the OnePlus 3 or 3T, you can check out the online survey right now to offer your two cents on how those features can be improved in the future.

Keep in mind that OnePlus is rolling out this OxygenOS 4.1.0 update first to a smaller number of OnePlus 3 and 3T owners before it expands it to everyone else. In other words, if you can’t download the update right away, you might have to wait a few days before it finishes its general worldwide release.

If you are lucky enough to get the latest OxygenOS update on your OnePlus 3 or 3T, what are your first impressions? Let us know in the comments!