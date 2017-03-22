OnePlus 2 owners have been waiting patiently for the promised Android 7.0 Nougat update. Today, OnePlus did release an OxygenOS update for that phone, but unfortunately, it doesn’t bring Nougat to the device just yet.

Today’s OTA update brings the version number of OxygenOS up to 3.5.8. The update does include the latest March 2017 Android security patch, and it fixes a few bugs, including issues with echos during video calls with the Google Duo app. The update is also supposed to fix some persistent network drop issues that have been reported, along with some data roaming issues in certain countries. Finally, the OxygenOS 3.5.8 update for the OnePlus 2 includes some unnamed audio compatibility improvements, along with some general bug fixes.

As with all of the OS updates that come from OnePlus, this latest one for the OnePlus 2 has just started to roll out to a select few device owners, but will become available to more owners over the next several days. Of course, we will post any news from OnePlus about its plans to release Nougat for the OnePlus 2. It’s likely that the company will offer some kind of beta release for the phone before it launches the official OTA Nougat update.