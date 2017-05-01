Last week’s poll summary: Out of Out of over 5,500 total votes , 34.4% of our readers said they never use their phone’s voice assistant. 25.7% said they only use their phone’s voice assistant once or twice a week, and 20.2% said they use their phone’s assistant multiple times a week. Coming in at a close fourth place, 19.7% of voters said they use a voice assistant multiple times a day.

Think back about ten years, when smartphones were just coming to market. Cloud storage wasn’t as convenient or accessible as it is now, which meant users needed to rely on their phones’ internal memory to store all their music files, photos, and videos. Now that’s a thing of the past, and many of us simply use Google Drive or Dropbox to store everything.

Even so, that hasn’t stopped manufacturers from upping the amount of built-in storage in their smartphones. We’re finally getting away from flagship-level phones launching with 16 GB, and moving into a time where 32 or even 64 GB is standard.

See also: Making sense of your Android phone’s storage folders

But some people don’t even need the extra space. While it’s not too common, there are a good amount of people out there who can get by on just 8 GB of storage. Personally, I can use a 16 GB phone with little to no issue.

So, we want to know – how much storage do you absolutely need in your smartphone? Are you the type that can get by on just 8 GB, or do you need upwards of 64 or 128 GB? Cast your vote in the poll below, and as always, speak up in the comments if there’s anything you’d like to add. We look forward to hearing what you have to say!