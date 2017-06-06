Last week, a leaked promotional poster revealed that the Honor 9 might be announced on June 12. At that point, the reveal date was not official, as the company did not confirm it. The date has now finally been confirmed, as Honor has released another poster, which you can check out below.

Based on the poster, the Honor 9 will be unveiled on June 12 at an event held in Shanghai, China. The tagline reads, “Beautiful and Colorful”, meaning that the upcoming smartphone will be available in quite a few different color options. We have seen a number of leaked images of the device so far, which show that the Honor 8 will come in black, blue, sky blue, yellow, white, and gray.

After its official reveal in China, Honor is expected to launch its upcoming smartphone in Europe at a separate event that will take place on June 27 in Berlin.

Although the device hasn’t been officially revealed yet, we already know a lot about it. According to a listing on TENAA, it sports a 5.15-inch display with Full HD resolution. You’ll find the Kirin 960 chipset under the hood along with 4 or 6 GB of RAM. Both versions offer 64 GB of storage, which can be expanded with the help of a microSD card.

Other features worth mentioning are a dual-camera setup on the back with 20 and 12 MP sensors, a 3,100 mAh battery, an 8 MP selfie snapper, and a fingerprint scanner located on the front, below the screen. To learn more, check out the Honor 9 rumor roundup post.