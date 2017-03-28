The Android O Developer Preview launched last week, giving app creators their first glimpse at the next version of the mobile OS. This week, Google finally released its first official video that goes over some of the features in this preview release.

The video, which is hosted by Google’s Nasir Khan, quickly goes over a number of Android O’s bullet points. He talk about the new background limits on apps that are designed to help improve battery life in Android O devices. He also talks about the new notifications channels and how they will work to group an app’s notifications by category.

Khan also briefly talks about the new Autofill features in the OS that will help users fill out password and other online forms faster compared to other versions of Android. He discusses the new Picture-in-Picture mode along with multi-display support.

Google has already stated it does not plan to launch a second Developer Preview of Android O until sometime in mid-May, and the final version won’t launch until sometime in the third quarter of 2017. For even more info on Android O, check out our own look at the first Developer Preview in our video and stay tuned as we will continue to cover the release of the OS over the next several months.