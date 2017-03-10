Oculus revealed a number of new software features and improvements it is adding to its own Oculus Rift headset, along with the Samsung Gear VR. Perhaps the biggest addition is a way to live stream games played on the Gear VR to your Facebook account.

The process is simple. When you play a game on the Gear VR headset, and want to start live streaming your gameplay, all you have to do is select the “Livestream to Facebook” button from the Universal Menu. After that, your gameplay will be seen by your friends on Facebook. This feature is currently available with Gear VR outside the US, but it will be rolled out to US and other markets in the coming weeks.

Both Gear VR and Oculus Rift owners in the US can now use Oculus Voice in English. It allows users to launch search strings in Oculus Home with their voice to help them find games and apps. Also, Oculus Events has launched, again for English speakers. It helps to find public events like tournaments and multiplayer games, and interact with others in Gear VR.

Finally, Gear VR owners can check out the updated Oculus Rooms 1.2. In addition to adding voice search to the virtual room setup, it now lets users watch 360 degree videos from within Rooms. It also adds support for watching music videos from Vimeo. The company says even more improvements are in the works for Rooms.