The news that Nintendo may be prepping a Legend of Zelda mobile game is only a few days old, but developer Cornfox & Bros. is already one step ahead of the Japanese game company — it has just released actual footage of its Zelda title.

Of course, I jest, Oceanhorn 2 is not a Zelda game, though it is clearly influenced by The Legend of Zelda, like the original Oceanhorn.

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm, to give it its full title, was actually announced last August but Cornfox & Bros. released the first official gameplay footage of it just yesterday. Check it out below.

The Zelda-influence isn’t something that the developer is shying away from here, but rather, embracing. In the video, there’s Zelda-like sword fighting, puzzle solving, item collecting, pot smashing — there’s even a climbing section with a stamina meter à la Breath of the Wild.

One notable difference between the titles, however, is that your character in Oceanhorn 2 has a gun (and we all know what would have happened if Link had a gun (warning: bad language after the jump)). The device is a magic item known as The Caster and it will be used not just to defeat enemies but also to solve puzzles throughout the world, says Cornfox & Bros.

The Oceanhorn 2 footage above was captured on an iPhone 7 Plus and it looks both stunning, with beautiful lighting and terrain, and well optimized — it’s running without a hitch. Here’s hoping it runs as well on other devices.

Though Oceanhorn 2 hasn’t been officially announced for Android, it seems pretty likely that it will come to Google’s platform as well as iOS. When that will be, we don’t know, but it seems to be quite far along in development.

What are your thoughts on how Oceanhorn 2 is shaping up? Let us know in the comments.