We all know that the current President of the United States, Donald Trump, loves to post on Twitter at all hours of the day and night. There is lots of evidence to suggest he is using a Samsung Galaxy S3, which was first released nearly five years ago and is no longer getting any Android security updates. That has raised a lot of concerns that President Trump is making himself vulnerable to cybercriminals who could find a way to get inside that phone.

Now at least one lawmaker in Washington DC wants a formal look into the continued used of the Galaxy S3 by President Trump. US Congressman Ted Lieu, a Democrat from California, is calling for the US House Oversight and Government Reform Committee to investigate this matter. His letter for that request was also co-signed by 14 other Congressmen.

In his full letter, Congressman Lieu stated:

The use of an unsecured phone risks the President of the United States being monitored by foreign or domestic adversaries, many of whom would be happy to hijack the President’s prized Twitter account causing disastrous consequences for global stability. More frighteningly, hackers could present the President with alternative information, which, as the President has repeatedly demonstrated, can have a huge impact on his beliefs and actions.

Lieu wants the House Oversight Committee to ask a number of questions of the Trump administration, including if he is indeed still using a Galaxy S3 and, if so, how is it being used. Lieu also wants to find out if there are any missing emails or any other forms of technological exchanges from the President, to see whether or not he is being actively monitored.

Whatever your feelings are on our 45th President, there’s no escaping the fact that he should not be using any personal device that can be easily hacked. It’s way too easy to imagine a scenario where cybercriminals could get into that phone, find tons of confidential information and write false posts on his Twitter account. Hopefully, Congressman Lieu’s request will be taken seriously.