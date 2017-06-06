nubia has announced the launch of their new mid-range flagship device – Z17 mini – in India. With a focus on photography, the smartphone sports dual camera at the back.

The nubia Z17 mini packs in two Sony camera sensors – a customized Sony full-light MONO sensor and a true color RGB sensor. The dual lens of the Z17 mini allows users to change the angle of the camera and the 3D camera allows you to change the visual angle as you move the phone. It combines multi-view and dynamic features to create an interactive 3D motion picture.

Nubia is committed to setting new performance standards with every product and inspire creative expression of India’s next generation. We are committed to drive and deliver changes in mobile photography across the globe and in India, with Nubia Z17 mini we are raising the bar high for a mobile phone camera and are confident that users across India will accept and appreciate the device. – Eric Hu, Country Head, nubia India

nubia Z17 mini Specifications

Operation System: nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Display Size: 5.2 inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) | 424ppi | Corning Gorilla Glass

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8976 (652) Octa-Core 64 bit

RAM: 4 GB

Internal Storage: 64 GB; expandable up to 200 GB with microSD card

Rear Camera: Dual Camera (13 MP Monochrome + 13 MP RGB) | Sony IMX258 sensors | Sapphire Glass Protective Lens | F2.2

aperture

Front Camera: 16 MP | 80° Wide Angle | 5P Lens | F2.0 aperture

Battery: 2,950 mAh

Priced at ₹19,999 ($310), the nubia Z17 mini will be available exclusively on Amazon.in starting from June 12 at 12 noon. The registrations for the same will start today from 5 PM India time at www.nubiaZ17mini.com (not live at the time of writing).

What do you think of the new mid-range flagship smartphone from nubia? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.