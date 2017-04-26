As promised several weeks ago, the Japan-based smartphone company Trinity has launched a new crowdsourced fundraising campaign to help launch its NuAns NEO Reloaded phone. The campaign for the device, which will run Android 7.1 Nougat, is now live on Indiegogo, and the company is seeking $370,000 to help it produce it.

The same company previously launched the NuAns NEO phone in Japan, using Windows 10 Mobile, but a crowdfunding campaign to expand its reach globally failed to reach its goal in 2016. Trinity obviously hopes that the switch to Android Nougat for the NuAns NEO Reloaded will help it reach a larger audience.

The phone’s most noticeable feature is its removable back plates. Users can mix and match plates for the top and bottom of the phone. The plates will be available in a number of different colors and materials, including more exotic choices like cork, denim, ultrasuede, and stone. The phone has a total of 600 possible combinations for its back plates.

The NuAns NEO Reloaded’s hardware specs are in the mid-range for phones. It has a 5.2-inch Full HD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, with a microSD card slot to add up to 1 TB of additional storage. It also has a 13 MP rear camera, an 8 MP front-facing camera, a USB Type-C port, a fingerprint scanner on the front and a 3,450 mAh battery.

If you want to back the NuAns NEO Reloaded and also get one of the phones for yourself, the company has priced one at just $355, without any of its custom back plates. For just $5 more at $360, you can get one with one set of back plates, or one of its Flip cases. The campaign is supposed to end a month from now. Assuming it reaches its goal, the phones are scheduled to begin shipping to backers in September 2017.

Will you be supporting this Indiegogo campaign for the NuAns NEO Reloaded? Let us know in the comments!