While the Android Nougat updates for the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge have slowly started to roll out, many owners of the older Galaxy S6 and Note 5 phones have been wondering when their turn will come up. This week, Tansu Yegen, the VP of Samsung Electronics Turkey, posted a list of the current time frame for those phones, as well as other devices, to get the Nougat over-the-air update.

The list provided by Yegan indicates that both the Galaxy S6 and Note 5 in Turkey will begin to receive their Nougat updates sometime in the third week of February, which of course is coming up next week. That time frame also includes the Galaxy S6 Edge+, while the smaller Galaxy S6 Edge will have to wait until the fourth week in February. While the list attached below is for those handsets in Turkey, mainland Europe should be seeing the update roll out around the same time.

Bu hesabımdan genelde Samsung’la ilgili soruları cevaplamıyorum fakat çok yoğun gelen soruların cevaplarını aşağıda bulabilirsiniz. pic.twitter.com/Wwq6Zof42j — Tansu Yegen (@TansuYegen) February 8, 2017

The user manual for the Nougat update on the Galaxy S6 has already made its way online ahead of the OTA release. It indicates that the majority of the Nougat features that are found on the Galaxy S7 will also be available for the S6. There will be some exceptions, however; the Galaxy S6 will have to do without a few of the S7’s camera modes like Food, Selfie flash, and Hyperlapse. It also won’t get the motion panorama feature and the S6 will lack the Video Enhancer, Performance mode, and the Always On Display that’s available with the S7 Nougat update.

Keep in mind that phone update schedules can, and very frequently do, change, even if the timeline is revealed by an official company executive. Don’t be surprised if we see any alterations before the updates actually begin. By the way, the printed schedule also shows that the Samsung Galaxy A (2016) phone series and the Galaxy J phones will get their Nougat updates in that part of the world sometime in May and June, respectively.