Google first introduced long press actions back in Android Nougat, but today they are looking to expand upon them with the introduction of Notification Dots.

These dots essentially show you when you have messages and notifications on your various applications, and allow you to preview them and quick launch the app if you want to respond. Nova Launcher has had this as a paid setting for quite a while now, but it’s good to see the option baked in natively through the Pixel launcher.

Check out the screenshots below to get a better idea of what to expect:

Are there any apps you’re hoping to get notification dots for in the near future? Let us know down in the comments.