We may finally get some concrete information on when HMD Global is going to launch its highly anticipated lineup of Nokia-branded Android phones outside of China. Invites have been sent out by HMD to media outlets in India, asking them to attend a press event on Tuesday, June 13.

See also: 5 things Nokia, and HMD Global, need to do for a successful 2017 Android phone launch

While not yet confirmed by HMD, it’s highly expected that the company will officially announce the launch of its Nokia 3, 5 and 6 phones in India at this event. The company has been promising for months it plans to launch its Android phones worldwide sometime before the end of June 2017.

HMD Global first launched the Nokia 6 in China in early January, and later it revealed the lower end Nokia 3 and 5 phones at MWC 2017 in February. All three phones will be released with stock versions of Android Nougat, which means they should also get regular and timely OS and security updates. Rumors and leaks about an upcoming high-end device, the Nokia 9, have not yet been confirmed by HMD. However, it has announced that the Nokia 3, 5 and 6 will all be updated to Android O at some point.

With this press event on June 13 set up for India, it should’t be too long before we learn about the plans to release the new Nokia phones for the rest of the world. We will be attending HMD’s press event, so stay tuned for more info.