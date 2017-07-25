We’ve seen so many rumors about the Nokia 8 the past few weeks that it was inevitable we’d get some official information sooner rather than later. Today, HMD Global started sending out invites for a mystery event on August 16 in London. According to the invite, HMD Global will “unveil the next milestone for Nokia phones” at the event and we’re pretty sure that this means it will announce its long-anticipated flagship.

Unfortunately, not a lot has been left to the imagination when it comes to this particular handset. Thanks to numerous leaks, we already know that the Nokia 8 will come with the flagship Qualcomm chipset – the Snapdragon 835. The device will also feature a Zeiss-branded dual-camera on the back, with both sensors tipped to be 13 MP. In terms of RAM, it’s expected to ship with either 4 GB or 6 GB. You can expect the Nokia 8 price to see a significant bump from the Nokia 6’s bargain basement $229 too.

The design has also been made public, courtesy of Evan Blass. In the renders he leaked not too long ago, we can see a full metal body, complemented by a 5.3-inch QHD display. We don’t know whether the display will be an LCD or an OLED one, but considering the huge demand for OLED panels right now, we’re willing to bet HMD Global will go for the easier-to-acquire liquid crystal ones.

In terms of color options, we know that the Nokia 8 will come in the same blue and silver we’ve seen with HMD’s previous handsets. However, a “gold-copper” version has also recently been leaked, allegedly straight from the production line. But there are plenty of reasons to take this last one with a grain of salt.

At the end of the day, come August 16, we’ll know for certain which leaks were true and which were completely off the mark. That is, of course, if HMD doesn’t throw us a curveball and announce something completely different at the event.