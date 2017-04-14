The Nokia 6, the first smartphone with the Nokia branding from Finland-based HMD Global, is reportedly getting an over-the-air update to Android 7.1.1 Nougat. This would seem to confirm HMD Global’s previous claims that it will keep its Android-based Nokia smartphones updated regularly.

According to The Android Soul, the update for the Nokia 6, which is only being sold at the moment in China and a few other markets, is just 369 MB. The build number for the update is 00CN_3_170, and brings Android 7.1.1 to the phone, along with the latest April 2017 Android security patches.

In addition, the update includes some Nokia 6-specific changes, such as enhancements for the phone’s power saving and background management features, along with added support for dual SIM dual-standby for 4G and 3G networks. It also adds an update for the phone’s USB drivers and for some of its pre-loaded apps.

HMD has said it plans to launch a global version of the Nokia 6 phone this spring, including in the US. It will also launch lower-end Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 smartphones in parts of the world beginning in May. Like the Nokia 6, those phones will also offer stock versions of Android, with the promise of fast and regular updates.

Hopefully we will learn much more about HMD’s plans for its global rollout of the Nokia-branded smartphones in the very near future.