At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Nokia took the wraps off the new version of the iconic 3310 phone. It is a simple device that features a 2.4-inch QVGA color display, a 2 MP camera, a microSD slot, and offers a completely revamped version of the popular Snake game.

Despite being announced only a few days ago, a luxury version of the phone is already available. A company called Caviar announced a limited-edition of the Nokia 3310 called Supremo Putin, which is inspired by the “most popular person” in Russia.

The device features a gold-plated portrait of Vladimir Putin on the back as well as a gold seal with a quote from Russia’s national anthem. It also comes with a gold-plated button on the front with an image of the Russian coat of arms. The Nokia 3310 Supremo Putin ships in a beautiful wooden case, which is lined with black velvet.

As you can imagine, the device is quite expensive. To get it, you’ll have to fork out 99,000 Russian Rubles, which is around $1690. For that amount of money, you could buy more than 30 standard Nokia 3310 devices.

The phone will most likely appeal to Russian Vladimir Putin supporters, though there’s someone in the US who just might be interested in getting the device too.