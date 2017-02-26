Nokia is back! As expected, the HMD-ran Nokia brand is making a big showing at MWC 2017. In addition to the retro reboot Nokia 3310, HMD Global is also showing off the new Nokia 3 and Nokia 5, as well as globally launching the Nokia 6.

So what exactly do each of these phones bring to the table? Let’s jump right in and find out, shall we?

Nokia 6

The Nokia 6 first arrived to China exclusively earlier this year, but now Nokia has announced plans to make this model available globally.

As a refresher, the Nokia 6 comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It features a 16 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front-facing camera, and provides dual amplifiers that HMD Global says will “deliver a 6 dB louder sound than a regular amp.” The handset also supports Dolby Atmos — designed to give audio a more 3D sound effect.

It’s worth noting that the global version will differ slightly, due to the fact it will come with Google services, as well as full support for Google Assistant. As for pricing? The Nokia 6 will set users back $242 when it launches alongside its brothers in the 2nd quarter of the year. There will also be a special Nokia 6 ARTE addition, which has a piano black finish and 64GB storage with 4GB RAM, priced at $299. If ARTE sounds familiar, this is a moniker used for premium models in the past, notably with the Nokia 8800.

Nokia 5

Next we have the Nokia 5, which trades the 5.5-inch display in for a smaller 5-inch display. Other specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 16GB storage, 2GB RAM, a 13MP rear cam, 8MP wide angle front cam, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat (with Google Assistant) onboard. The Nokia 5 looks somewhat similar to its brother thanks to its metallic design, but little touches like curved edges allow it to stand out at the same time.

The Nokia 5 will ship alongside the Nokia 6 in Q2, priced at $199 and in your choice of silver, blue, matte black, or copper.

Nokia 3

The Nokia 3 is the most low-end of the models, swapping out the metal designs for a polycarbonate back that is held together by an aluminum frame. It’s still a pretty attractive and ‘premium’ looking device, but not quite in the same league as the Nokia 3 and 6.

As for the specs, you get a MediaTek 6737, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, and 5-inch display. There’s also an 8MP front and rear cam. Overall not the most exciting specs, but you do get Android 7.1.1 Nougat and a price of just $147 when it launches in Q2.

A solid starting point

And that wraps up the new Nokia family. While we are still holding out hope for a more premium flagship, at least this is a good start. We understand that HMD wants to take things slow, after all the smartphone market is more crowded than ever. Jumping straight into high-end phone territory would probably prove to be too risky of a move.

For what it’s worth, using hype tactics, like launching the new Nokia 3310, is a good way to garner attention. Now HDM and Nokia need to show us that they can live on more than just nostalgia. The good news is that Nokia seems to be highly committed to creating high-quality, durable, well-tested devices. And in a post-Note 7 age, this extra attention to QA could be one of the cornerstones which the new Nokia builds itself on.

What do you think of the new Nokia family? Are you excited for the company’s future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.