At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the Nokia 3, 5 and 3310 were unveiled. In addition, the company also announced that the Nokia 6, which made its debut in China in January, will be available in other markets around the world as well.

All four devices will soon be available in the UK. Clove has already listed all of them on its website along with expected release dates. Nokia 3, 5, and 3310 are expected to go on sale in the month of May and will all come with a two-year warranty. Unfortunately, the exact prices of the devices aren’t listed yet.

See also: Nokia 3310 Supremo Putin is inspired by the “most popular person” in Russia

What’s interesting is that Clove will also sell the Nokia 6, which will be available a month later, in June. It’s interesting because it was rumored that Carphone Warehouse will be the exclusive seller of the Nokia 6 in the UK, which we now know is not true.

It will be interesting to see if Nokia’s phones will sell well in the UK as well as in other countries. Carphone Warehouse already said that the demand for the iconic 3310 is quite high. Levels of pre-registrations are apparently incredibly strong, which was kind of expected. Especially if you consider that the device is very affordable and features the once popular Snake game, that will surely bring up good memories for some people.

What are your thoughts regarding the Nokia phones? Are you considering buying one? Let us know down below.