When you buy an Android smartphone from one of the major US carriers, the chances are good that it will contain a small logo with that company’s branding somewhere on its case. However, it appears that Samsung has managed to avoid that rather annoying issue with the new Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint have all elected to not place their logos on the front or the back of the phones.

It's very possible Samsung made some behind-the-scenes deals with the US carriers so that all of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus unit look the same, at least on the outside.

While there’s not much room for such a logo on the edge-to-edge display found on the front of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, there’s certainly plenty of room for carriers to brand those phones with its logo on the back. Indeed, as The Verge points out, AT&T and Verizon are notorious for slapping their names or symbols on most of the phones they sell to customers. It’s very possible Samsung made some behind-the-scenes deals with the US carriers so that all of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus unit look the same, at least on the outside.

Of course, when you decide to buy one of these phones from your carrier of choice, you will still get to see its logo as part of the start up screens. The phones will each have their own set of preinstalled apps from those companies as well. So while the physical Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will all look alike, you will still be subjected to specific carrier content when you actually use it.