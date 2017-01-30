Owners of the over two-year old Nexus 6 phone and Nexus 9 tablet have officially seen their last Android OS update. Google has confirmed that both devices will not be getting the upcoming update to Android 7.1.2 Nougat, which was released in a beta version earlier today for a number of other Google Nexus and Pixel-branded devices.

Google sent that info over to Droid Life, and it’s not much of a surprise. Both products were released in November 2014, and Google’s own support page indicated that they were not guaranteed to get OS updates after October 2016. In fact, the company released Android 7.1.1 Nougat for the Nexus 9 in early December, followed by the Nexus 6 in early January, so it actually rolled out one more update than it originally was supposed to do for both devices.

If you are still using either one or both of these products, the good news is that Google will continue to offer security updates for the devices until at least October 2017. While you won’t be getting the latest and greatest Android version on the Nexus 6 or 9, both should continue to be secure to use for some time.

