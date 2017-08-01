Nextbit has just taken to Twitter to announce that customer support for the Robin has been shut down, effective immediately. While this ceases customer support for the device, help is still available for the device via Nextbit’s online self-help portal and the company have committed to software updates until February 2018.

Effective August 1st 2017, we’ve shut down support for Robin. You can still refer to our online self-help: https://t.co/ZwXZGM04sJ — Nextbit (@nextbitsys) August 1, 2017

When Razer bought Nextbit back in January 2017, the smartphone startup announced that the Robin would continue to receive updates and security patches until 2018, while customer support for the device would cease after six months. Nextbit has assured users on Twitter that this is still the case:

To clear up some confusion: although we’re ending customer support, we will continue software updates until Feb ’18 as planned — Nextbit (@nextbitsys) August 1, 2017

With the age of the device combined with Nextbit’s new partnership acting as an independent mobile arm of Razer, it seems logical for resources to be focused on the next project. Nextbit isn’t completely out of the mobile game, though. Recent reports have indicated Razer are working on its own mobile device, which will feature a big focus on gaming.

We’d like to hear from Robin owners – will this prompt you to change device?