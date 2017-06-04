It wasn’t that long ago that the Nextbit Robin started to receive its update to Android 7.0 Nougat. Now, somewhat surprisingly, the Robin is getting its update to Android 7.1.1.

When Nextbit was bought by Razer back in January, Nextbit CEO and co-founder Tom Moss explained that the phone would continue to receive software updates and security patches through February 2018. Even with that comment from the CEO, many Robin owners struggled to think that their devices would ever receive a timely software update again. Apparently that’s not the case.

The Android 7.1.1 Nougat update comes in at 560 MB, so you’re going to want to be on a steady Wi-Fi connection before you press the download button. The update also brings along with it the April 2017 Android security patch.

I just booted up my Robin and the OTA was available right away. If that’s not the case for you, Razer Insider has just published the Android 7.1.1 factory images if you don’t mind sideloading it. You can find instructions on how to do that at the source link below.