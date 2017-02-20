Is it too early to start speculating on what the codename for the next major version of Android might be? Apparently not. Hiroshi Lockheimer, the senior vice president of Android at Google, posted a GIF on his Twitter account that some people are already claiming is a clue to what the next codename will be for Android 8.0.

See also: Android version distribution: the calm before the Nougat storm

As you can see below, the GIF image shows some kind of dessert with a ring of Oreo cookies surrounding it.

Naturally, speculators immediately started thinking that Lockheimer was hinting that “Oreo” could be the codename for the next version of Android. It certainly follows the company’s usual pattern of throwing in a candy or cookie treat as the name.

However, before you put your money down on “Oreo” as the safe bet, just go back less than a year to June 2016. At that time,Â Lockheimer seemed to be hinting, again on his Twitter account, that the next version of Android would have the codename “Nutella”. In the end, it looks like he was having some fun with us, as the final codename for Android 7.0 turned out to be NougatÂ just a few weeks later.

In any case, we likely won’t get the official word, along with the big statue reveal, for the codename of Android 8.0 until June 2017 at the earliest. In the meantime, do you like the idea of “Oreo” as the codename? If not, what do you think it should be? Let us know what you would pick in the comments and we will see if you are correct, or if it turns out thatÂ Lockheimer is in fact not trolling us this time.