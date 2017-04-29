Android gaming is getting bigger and better every month it seems and there is always a slew of new titles coming to Google Play. Whether you’re a casual gamer or you want something with a beat more meat on its bones, there’s usually a game coming out to suit everyone’s taste. Let’s take a look at the best new Android games from the last month! You can watch the videos on YouTube from passed months by clicking here!

Looking for more new stuff? Check out these recommended app lists! 10 best new Android apps from April 2017! 15 best Android games of 2017

Age of Empires: Castle Siege Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Age of Empires: Castle Siege is the latest Age of Empires game. It plays a lot like any kingdom builder. You build a base and then create an army. You then use that army to destroy other bases while trying to defend your own. It also features heroes, decent graphics, and more game play features. It is a freemium game and that means it has the usual freemium pitfalls. However, aside from that and a few bugs, most people seem to be enjoying it. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Anycrate Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Anycrate is a local multiplayer game. Each player is on a different side of the screen. You then face off to see who can complete the challenges first. There is also a co-op mode where you can complete challenges together. Characters also upgrade during game play. There are also different characters with different mechanics. It also features many different levels. It's completely free to play with no in-app purchases. Thankfully, the advertising isn't too bad either. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Chicken Scream Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Chicken Scream is a platform game that went viral. The basic idea is that you talk and yell to get a chicken to walk and jump. The softer your voice, the slower the chicken goes. The louder and longer you yell, the higher and further it jumps. There are also other chickens that you can unlock. There are a bunch of ads. However, the game is otherwise pretty fun. It's not much more than a time killer, but we kind of didn't expect it to be. It's currently free to download and play. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Guardians of the Galaxy TTG Price: $4.99 / $14.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Guardians of the Galaxy is the latest game from Telltale Games. It is an episodic adventure game like most of their other titles. It'll also have puzzle elements as well as combat mechanics. It features a story about a powerful artifact. Your job is to keep it away from the bad guys. It also features decent voice acting as well as decent graphics. You can get the first episode for $4.99 with a $15 in-app purchase to get the other four episodes. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Lumino City Price: $4.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Lumino City is one of the most unique games we've seen. The graphics are actually photos of a real set that the developers built. That gives it a very different look and feel compared to most games. Your job will be to go on an adventure, solve puzzles, and save your kidnapped grandfather. The developers boast an eight to ten hour story, no in-app purchases, no advertising, and some fun mechanics. It's currently going for $4.99. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Do you not like in-app purchases or freemium games? Try these lists! 15 best free Android games with no in app purchases 15 best non-Freemium Android games

Meganoid 2017 Price: $3.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Meganoid 2017 is an fun little retro shooter. Your goal is to make it to the end of each level without dying. The levels randomly generate. That means each play is a little different. Additionally, there are power ups that let you change the mechanics and layout of any given level. That means you make rocket launchers misfire or unlock an alternate route to the end. There are also bonus areas to find and a database to look at enemy info. It's unique and it goes for $3.99 with no in-app purchases. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Nonstop Chuck Norris Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Nonstop Chuck Norris is an action game. You control Chuck Norris as you mow down wave after wave of bad guys. It's a bit of a weird game. Chuck Norris will go wherever he wants to go. Your only job is making him do fighting moves. You'll be gifted with weapons and armor as you play. They increase your toughness so that you can keep going. Other than that, there isn't too much to this one. It's a time waster through and through. It's a free to play game with in-app purchases. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

NOVA Legacy Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY NOVA Legacy is the newest FPS in the NOVA franchise. For those who don't know, it's a sci-fi shooter with aliens, explosions, and all kinds of other mayhem. The graphics and controls are both above average. The game also includes crafting, a story mode, special events, online multiplayer, and a special ops mode. Frankly, there is just a ton of stuff to do. It's a freemium game and that's a little bogus considering previous NOVA games weren't. However, it's not too bad once you get passed that. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Office Space: Idle Profits Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Office Space: Idle Profits is a simulation game. It's also based off of the movie of the same name. You'll play as the various characters from the movie as you skim profits out of Initech. It features some odd and goofy game play mechanics. You can also re-enact scenes from the actual movie. It's fair to say that the game is meant to get a little money out of the movie's fanbase. It is a freemium game, after all. However, it's one that can be enjoyable. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Planescape: Torment EE Price: $9.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Planescape: Torment EE is the latest epic RPG out of Beamdog. It's a port of the old PC game that has been remastered for Android. The game boasts a 50+ hour story line, complex mechanics and controls, tons of stuff to do, and deep lore about the world you play in. Due to the complexity of the controls, we recommend larger screens while playing this game. It's also not for the feint of heart. It runs for $9.99, but it's also a gigantic game. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Thank you for reading! Here are some final game lists for you to check out! 15 best free Android games of 2017! 15 best arcade games for Android

If we missed any great new Android games, tell us about them in the comments! To see our complete list of best app lists, click here.