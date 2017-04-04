We have seen many new smartphones released with dual rear cameras, like the recently launched LG G6 and the Huawei P10. We have even seen smartphones come out with two front-facing cameras like the new OPPO F3 Plus. But are you ready to buy a phone with two rear cameras AND two front-facing cameras as well? Alcatel thinks the world is ready for such a phone, with the quietly revealed Alcatel Flash.

The new listing on Alcatel’s Sudan site says the Flash has two 13 MP camera sensors on the back; one for color and one for monocromatic images. A photo that combines images from both sensors is supposed to have more depth. In addition to auto focus and dual-tone flash features, the rear cameras supports manual focus options, and they also allow owners to capture 4K video at 30 frames per second. In front, the Flash has an 8 MP camera and another 5 MP camera sensor, again with auto focus and dual-tone flash features.

So what else is included with the Alcatel Flash? It has a a 5.5-inch display with a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution. Inside it has a 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 processor, along with 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of onboard storage, and a 3,100 mAh battery. Unfortunately, Alcatel’s website says the Flash will ship with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. This is a huge disappointment considering that we are now almost six months into Android 7.0 Nougat. New smartphones in 2017 should not be shipping with 2015’s version of Android.

The listing on Alcatel’s site did not mention a release date or a price tag for the Flash. We assume this page went live before an official announcement could be made. Hopefully we will get more information soon on the phone. In the meantime, do we really need a smartphone with four cameras? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.