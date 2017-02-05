News
by Edgar Cervantes38 minutes ago
3

John Legere is known for shaking the mobile industry and not giving a single… thought to his choice of words. Needless to say T-Mobile has become a bit more naughty in recent years, but the company’s twists can also be considered fun and welcoming. It’s not only their casual nature that is turning heads. Consumers are getting a hell of a deal, so we suppose they are allowed to get a bit raunchy.

Super Bowl Sunday is here and we are waiting for some awesome commercials to hit our screens. If T-Mobile is to be part of the advertising craze, we would be willing to bet they are using these to put a smile on your face.

The first commercial features Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart. These characters are so different they compliment each other… if you know what I mean. Martha begins telling Snoop T-Mobile is awesome, to which he answers it is “all that and a bag of _____”. Stewart interrupts with weed references that happen to be quite comic.

Then we have popular comedian Kristen Schaal taken into a seductive and possibly dangerous room similar to that featured in Fifty Shades of Grey. There is definitely pain in this video, only it is another type – the one involving carriers and overages.

I certainly hope I get to see these during half time! But what do you think? Do you like these ads, or is it too much?

