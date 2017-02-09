A few months ago, Motorola announced its plans to offer third-party developers a chance to create their own Moto Mods that would attach and expand the features of the company’s Moto Z family of smartphones. It also announced a contest to find the best ideas and prototypes from those teams. Today, Motorola announced the 12 finalists for its Moto Mods “Transform the Smartphone Challenge”.

Motorola said that their Moto Mods challenge resulted in over 700 submissions from 55 countries. Here’s the list of the 12 finalists, all of which have launched fund raising campaigns on Indiegogo to help fund the development of their ideas and prototypes:

All of the finalists will get a Moto Mods Development Kit and a Moto Z phone. Motorola plans to choose 10 grand prize winners sometime in early March, with some from the Indiegogo campaign, and the others coming from teams that have won the company’s Moto Mods hackathons it has held in various cities. Some of the criteria to be picked for the top spots include the Moto Mods’ originality, its commercial viability, the overall use of the Moto Z modular platform and its crowdfunding success.

Those 10 winners will receive a trip for two to the company’s headquarters in Chicago to show their product proposals to company executives. They will also get some mentoring and advice from Moto Mods development team. Lenovo Capital may also give them part of their $1 million fund that’s designed to help bring the best Moto Mods third-party proposals to life as real commercial projects.

